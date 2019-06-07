Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
RAYMOND C. MORGAN


RAYMOND C. MORGAN Obituary
Raymond C. Morgan 1960-2019

58, of Canton passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born September 22, 1960 in Canton, Ohio to the late Richard and Bonnie Morgan. Raymond loved the guitar, his cat Kitters and his family dearly.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Raymond is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tammy; children, Angela Marsh (TJ), Shannon (Chad) Kerner, Jacy Pritchett, John (Patty) Miller and Dillon Morgan; nine grandchildren; brothers, Bob (Theresa) Morgan and Harry (Chris) Byrd; sister, Brenda (Rod) Jackson and aunt Sandy Garcia and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m. with Funeral Celebrant Amy Downard officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers it would be greatly appreciated that donations be made to the Reed Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 7, 2019
