Raymond C.
Morgan
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m. with Funeral Celebrant Amy Downard officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers it would be greatly appreciated that donations be made to the Reed Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on June 8, 2019
