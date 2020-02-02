Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Following Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
RAYMOND C. STERNER

RAYMOND C. STERNER Obituary
Raymond C. Sterner

age 76, passed away January 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Edith Sterner.

He is survived by his wife, Diane (Kapper); brother, Richard (Jayne); Aunt Helen Tietz. Nephews: Todd, Scott, and Dan. Nieces: Shelly and Laura. Dear friends, Bernie and Karen Gmerek.

Visitation Wednesday, February 5th., from 10-11 a.m. at Heitger Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Rd. N.W. Service will follow. Burial is at Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to or to . Condolences to the family may be made at: Heitger.com

Heitger Jackson,

330-830-0148
Published in The Repository from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
