Raymond C. Sterner
age 76, passed away January 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Edith Sterner.
He is survived by his wife, Diane (Kapper); brother, Richard (Jayne); Aunt Helen Tietz. Nephews: Todd, Scott, and Dan. Nieces: Shelly and Laura. Dear friends, Bernie and Karen Gmerek.
Visitation Wednesday, February 5th., from 10-11 a.m. at Heitger Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Rd. N.W. Service will follow. Burial is at Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to or to . Condolences to the family may be made at: Heitger.com
Heitger Jackson,
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020