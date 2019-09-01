|
|
Raymond E. Baltz
Loving husband and father, passed away suddenly, at his home in Bluffton, S.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife, Lois; his children, Raymond and Pamela Baltz of Atlanta, Ga. and Shari and Chris Dunlap of Uxbridge, Mass.; his sister, Linda Jones and her husband, Wesley of Canton, Ohio; his grandchildren, Jacqueline and Raymond Baltz and James, Michael, and Andrew Dunlap, along with many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, The Rev. Lonnie and Thelma Baltz.
Ray was born in Meadeville, Pa., on May 15, 1942 and was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Eastern Nazarene College, and Akron University. He was a respected math teacher and coach. A faithful follower of Christ, Ray was known for his faith, his love for his family, and his kind and gentle spirit. He was incredibly proud of his grandchildren and cherished every opportunity to spend time with them. A gifted athlete, Ray loved playing basketball and golf. He enjoyed traveling, especially cruises.
The family will receive friends at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburgh Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019