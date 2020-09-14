1/
RAYMOND E. CENTA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RAYMOND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond E. Centa

age 80, of North Canton, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020. Born in Cleveland to the late Raymond Centa and Jean (Masters) Futo, he was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, class of 1958. Ray earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Cincinnati. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and the church Ensemble. Ray was a avid golfer and Cleveland Browns fan, but above all, he was a die hard Ohio State Buckeye fan.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Barbara C. Lohn, M.D.; children: Raymond E. (Joanne) Centa, Jr., B.J. Centa, Tina (Richard) Feliciano, Bryan (Manda Noble) Centa, Anthony (Hope) Cullen, Brittany (Michael) Bowen; dear friends, Erin and Brian Stack; grandchildren: Allison, Brendan, Kayla, Corey, Raymond III, Nick, Nate, Ashlie, Kali, Gabriel, Ashur, Chloe, Korey, Kylie, Taylor, Cassidy, Margaret, Zoe, Sophia, Emilie, and A.J.; great grandchildren: Treyton, Skylar, Easton, Austin, Kenzie, Madi, and Landyn.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. Private inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please practice random acts of kindness.

ROSSI, (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved