Raymond E. Centaage 80, of North Canton, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020. Born in Cleveland to the late Raymond Centa and Jean (Masters) Futo, he was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, class of 1958. Ray earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Cincinnati. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and the church Ensemble. Ray was a avid golfer and Cleveland Browns fan, but above all, he was a die hard Ohio State Buckeye fan.He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Barbara C. Lohn, M.D.; children: Raymond E. (Joanne) Centa, Jr., B.J. Centa, Tina (Richard) Feliciano, Bryan (Manda Noble) Centa, Anthony (Hope) Cullen, Brittany (Michael) Bowen; dear friends, Erin and Brian Stack; grandchildren: Allison, Brendan, Kayla, Corey, Raymond III, Nick, Nate, Ashlie, Kali, Gabriel, Ashur, Chloe, Korey, Kylie, Taylor, Cassidy, Margaret, Zoe, Sophia, Emilie, and A.J.; great grandchildren: Treyton, Skylar, Easton, Austin, Kenzie, Madi, and Landyn.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. Private inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please practice random acts of kindness.ROSSI, (330)492-5830