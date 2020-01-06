|
|
Raymond E. Fichter
age 74, of Massillon passed away on January 3, 2020, unexpectedly. He was born in Massillon on July 29, 1945; a son of the late Clarence and Elsie Fichter. He graduated from Central Catholic. He went on to serve in the U.S. Marines Corps where he served in Vietnam. Raymond retired from Pitts Fire Extinguishers in 2018. He was a member of St. George Orthodox Church of Massillon and the Moose Lodge. Raymond was an avid Massillon Tigers Fan and was a season ticket holder for 50 years.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob and Tom Fichter; and nephew, Andy Fichter.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Jeannie Fichter; children: Kari (Lonnie) Via and Harry Fichter; grandchildren who called him "Pepaw" Tad (Chelsee) Hansen, Scott Fichter, and Paige Via; great-granddaughter Ava Hansen; sisterS-in-law, Evelyn Fichter and Mary Syrios; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Massillon, with Rev.Fr. Spyridon Kehayes and Rev.Fr. Constantine Shiepis. Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Raymond's memory. Messages of support and condolence may be made at:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020