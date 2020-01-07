The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Massillon
Massillon, OH
RAYMOND E. FICHTER

Raymond E. Fichter

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Massillon, with Rev.Fr. Spyridon Kehayes and Rev.Fr. Constantine Shiepis. Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Raymond's memory. Messages of support and condolence may be made at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020
