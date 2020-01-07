|
Raymond E. Fichter
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Massillon, with Rev.Fr. Spyridon Kehayes and Rev.Fr. Constantine Shiepis. Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Raymond's memory. Messages of support and condolence may be made at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020