Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Raymond E. Hinerman


1933 - 2019
Raymond E. Hinerman Obituary
Raymond E. Hinerman

age 86, of Hartville, went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday morning July 11, 2019, in his own home with loving family by his side. He was born June 26, 1933 in Burton, W.Va., to the late Jason and Mabel (Kiger) Hinerman, one of 13 children. Raymond was a Korean War Army Veteran stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., in the 11th Airborne Division, A Battery 88th Anti-Aircraft Battalion. He retired in 1996 from RCA Rubber in Akron after 42 years of service. He sharpened saw blades for many area carpenters. He was a member of Chapel in Marlboro.

He is survived by his wife with whom he would celebrate 63 years on Sept. 9th, Shirley (Evans); daughter and son-in-law, Lea and Brent Packey; granddaughters, Alissa (Tony) Milini, Andrea (Adam) Fetty; great-grandchildren, A.J., Austin, Averi and Brody Milini, Drew Fetty; siblings, Opal Allen, Peggy (Ken) Zellers, Maxine Reese, Max (Sandra) Hinerman; siblings-in-law, Greta and Joanne Hinerman, Patricia Slusser, Rolland (Alice) Evans, Rita Evans; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Saturday 3-6 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are Sunday 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. Final resting place is St. Jacob's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Chapel in Marlboro.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on July 12, 2019
