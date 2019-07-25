|
|
Raymond E. Jones
Age 67, of East Canton, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born in Canton to James and Dorothy (West) Jones. He retired after 25 years as a heavy equipment operator at Waste Management. He loved to collect and tinker with antique tractors.
He is survived by a wife, Janis (Martin) Jones whom he married June 5, 1996; a daughter; three sons; four sisters; four brothers; and four granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held Friday, at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Terry Bailey officiating. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 5-7. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019