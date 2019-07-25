Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Raymond Jones
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH
Raymond E. Jones


1951 - 2019
Raymond E. Jones Obituary
Raymond E. Jones

Age 67, of East Canton, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born in Canton to James and Dorothy (West) Jones. He retired after 25 years as a heavy equipment operator at Waste Management. He loved to collect and tinker with antique tractors.

He is survived by a wife, Janis (Martin) Jones whom he married June 5, 1996; a daughter; three sons; four sisters; four brothers; and four granddaughters.

Funeral services will be held Friday, at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Terry Bailey officiating. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 5-7. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019
