Raymond E. Sommers
Age 95, of East Rochester, husband of Mary Kathryn King entered into rest surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born April 19, 1925 in Uniontown to Enos and Etta (Troyer) Sommers. He was a lifetime farmer and member of the Minerva Christian Fellowship near East Rochester.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn (King) Sommers; five children, Karen Detweiler of Sarasota, Fla., Margaret (Dennis) Miller of Louisville, John Sommers of East Rochester, Jim (Diane) Sommers of Shoshone Loop, Mont., and Dorothy Bender of Middleburg, Pa; 17 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by five sisters, Amanda Coblentz, Lydiann Weaver, Emma Yoder, Katie Williams, Alma Hall, brother, Roman Sommers; a grandson and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 10 a.m., outdoors, next to the Minerva Christian Fellowship Church at 9457 Rochester Road, (East Rochester) Minerva. Calling hours will be held there also on Saturday from 4-7 pm. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900