1/
Raymond E. Sommers
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
Raymond E. Sommers

Age 95, of East Rochester, husband of Mary Kathryn King entered into rest surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born April 19, 1925 in Uniontown to Enos and Etta (Troyer) Sommers. He was a lifetime farmer and member of the Minerva Christian Fellowship near East Rochester.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn (King) Sommers; five children, Karen Detweiler of Sarasota, Fla., Margaret (Dennis) Miller of Louisville, John Sommers of East Rochester, Jim (Diane) Sommers of Shoshone Loop, Mont., and Dorothy Bender of Middleburg, Pa; 17 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by five sisters, Amanda Coblentz, Lydiann Weaver, Emma Yoder, Katie Williams, Alma Hall, brother, Roman Sommers; a grandson and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 10 a.m., outdoors, next to the Minerva Christian Fellowship Church at 9457 Rochester Road, (East Rochester) Minerva. Calling hours will be held there also on Saturday from 4-7 pm. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Minerva Christian Fellowship Church
JUL
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
outdoors, next to the Minerva Christian Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 24, 2020
Thank you Raymond for your life and what it has meant to me.
Hal Arnett
Friend
July 24, 2020
Fly high our sweet neighbor. You shall forever be in our hearts
Nikki Krause
Neighbor
