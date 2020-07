Raymond E.SommersFuneral services will be Sunday at 10 a.m., outdoors, next to the Minerva Christian Fellowship Church at 9457 Rochester Road, (East Rochester) Minerva. Calling hours will be held there also on Saturday from 4-7 pm. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www. gotschallfuneralhome.com Gotschall HutchisonFuneral Home,330-868-4900