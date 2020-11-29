Raymond G. Burger
age 84, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2020. He was born Sept. 4, 1936 in Massillon, Ohio to the late George and Ruth (Schondel) Burger. Ray was a 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. As described in his yearbook, Ray was a "natural prankster, had a likeable manner, and zealous", which held true, through his whole life. After 30 years as a brick mason, Ray retired from Timken's. He was a lifelong farmer who found a passion in restoring antique tractors. Ray enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandchildren. He was a big supporter at their sporting events and even a bigger supporter of the concession stand. He had a keen sense of humor that will be greatly missed. He was a devoted member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his brothers, Allen and Joseph Burger and brother-in-law, Bill Hane. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (Ottle) of 58 years; five children, Allen Burger, Don (Cindy) Burger, Diane (Kenny) Hoying, Jerry Burger and Debbie (Brian) Cowgill; 10 grandchildren, Bethany (Kyle) Davis, Kadie and Brady (Emily) Burger, Kristina, Kara, Kylie and Cameron Hoying, Clayton, Kasey and Karissa Cowgill; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn; one step granddaughter, Ashley (Drew) Riggs and two step great-grandchildren, Allyson and Maverick; sisters, Agnes Hane and Phyllis Kerr; brothers, Ernie (Shirley), Paul, Carl and Dale Burger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Mary Social Hall, 8900 Columbus Rd, Louisville, OH 44641. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Robert Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. A special thank you to the Alliance Community Care and Aultman Hospice Care for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 8277 N. Nickelplate St., Louisville, OH 44641. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
