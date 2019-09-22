|
|
Raymond H. Cooke
69, of Massillon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born in Jersey City, N.J., on May 22, 1950. Ray proudly served in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1992 following 22 years of active duty. He served valiantly oversees during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm, earning a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart amongst many other commendations. He was a member of the NRA and the American Legion Post #221 in Massillon. Ray enjoyed riding his motorcycle and doing yard work. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joe Davis and brother-in-law, Dan Davis. He leaves his loving wife, Candace Cooke; daughter, Megan Kraft; grandsons, David and Michael Kraft; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rich and Cecelia Davis and best friends, Kim Gans and Brad Wymer.
In honoring his wishes, Ray will be cremated and a graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd. Rittman, OH 44273. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019