Raymond H. Frisbee
"Together Again"
81, of Canton, passed away on March 13, 2020. Raymond was born in Olean, New York on April 6, 1938 to the late Howard and Helen (Kerr) Frisbee. He served in the US Air Force. Raymond enjoyed all sports and watching his grandsons sporting events.
Preceded in death by his parents; loving wife and best friend, Beverly; and daughter, Kelly Roberts. He is survived by his son, Jon (Mary) Frisbee; grandsons: Ray (Lisa) Frisbee, Tony Frisbee, Tyler (Nina) Frisbee, Mike (Natalie) Roberts, Kyle (Caitlyn) Roberts and Jon (Morgane) Roberts; great grandchildren: Ellen, Anna, Bennett and Romeo Frisbee, Wesley, Kelly and Sadie Roberts; son in law, Bruce Roberts; brother, Don (Arlene) Frisbee; sisters, Joan (Paul) Peterson and Issie (Alan Chase) Fullington.
A private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2020