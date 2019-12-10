Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
Raymond K. Ray


1942 - 2019
Raymond K. Ray Obituary
Raymond K. Ray

77, of Canton, passed away Monday morning December 9, 2019 at the Ridgewood Hospice Center in Akron. A son of the late William Archie and Leona Blazer Ray, he was born January 13, 1942 in Carrollton, Ohio. Raymond was a United State Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Josefina Ray; a brother, James Ray; three sisters, Norma Rutledge, Lois Kirby, Ruth Ann Tinlin; and many nieces and nephews. Along with is parents he was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.

Dodds, 330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019
