RAYMOND L. HEINTZELMAN
1941 - 2020
Raymond L. Heintzelman

age 79, of Navarre, OH, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1941 in Dearborn, MI, to the late Lee and Frances Heintzelman. Raymond was a proud member of Union Local #550 and had an extensive career as an ironworker.

In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his daughter, Denise McConnell. He is survived by his wife, Deannna; his daughter, Toni (Mark) Derus; step-daughter, Diana (Michael) Sanders; step-sons: Jeff, Lee, Clyde, and Nick; grandchildren: Jeremy, Persephone, Andrew, Scotty, Gabby, and Timmy, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (James) Craig; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raymond's memory to Sprenger Hospice (205 Rohr Avenue NW, Massillon, OH 44646). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
