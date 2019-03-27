Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
RAYMOND MAYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND L. MAYLE


RAYMOND L. MAYLE
1930 - 2019
RAYMOND L. MAYLE Obituary
Raymond L. Mayle 1930-2019

Together Again

Age 88, of East Sparta, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Monday March 25, 2019. He was born July 25, 1930 in Grafton, W.Va. to the late Harry and Della Mayle. Raymond was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and retired from The Timken Company after 41 years of service. He was a member of First Wesleyan Methodist Church, Canton.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Helen "Peggy" Mayle; one son, Vernon Lee Mayle; four brothers and two sisters. Raymond is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Morrell and Marilyn McCoy; one son, Robert Mayle; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday March 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with burial in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Thursday 6-8 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019
