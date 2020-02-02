|
Raymond L. Notter "Together Again"
age 100, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in the Canton Christian Home. He was born in Canton to the late Louis and Emma (Freitag) Notter. Ray was a 1937 graduate of McKinley High School and was an Army veteran serving in Europe in World War II. He was both president and secretary for Local Union 130. Ray was proud to say he was a Zoar decedent. He was a man who liked to keep life simple. His days were spent working at the Canton Repository in the stereotype department, earning a paycheck that enabled him, in the early 50's, to build a comfortable bungalow home for his wife, Martha; daughter, Shirley and son, Randy. He enjoyed taking the family on vacations to the Florida beach or to some historic site in the US. Ray took life one day at a time and, until he was 88 years old, never had a personal physician. An accurate description might be a solid "blue collar kinda guy" mainly focused on his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha in April of 2011. Ray is survived by his daughter, Shirley (Craig) Stambaugh of Walnut Creek; son, Randall Notter of Canton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Schreiber of Wadsworth and Jessica Stambaugh of New York City; great-grandchildren, Scotty and Cameron and sister, Twila Smitley of Massillon.
A private graveside will be held for the family in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials in Ray's name may be made to the Canton Christian Home 2550 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44709. You may sign the guest book at:
