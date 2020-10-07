1/1
RAYMOND L. PAINTER Sr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RAYMOND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond L. Painter, Sr.

went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020, at the Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia at the age of 68. He was born on November 23, 1951, to the Late Darl and Thelma Painter. Ray was a talented musician which he used to touch many hearts. Ray worked many years at Ohio Roll Grinding before finding his true passion in over the road truck driving.

Ray is survived by his loving wife and caretaker of many years, Teresa (Terrie) Painter; siblings, Keith (Debbie) Painter and Darlene Malone; sons, Michael (Vanessa) and Raymond, Jr.; grandchildren: Emily, Justin, Ariana and Lucas and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a special brother-in-law, James Malone.

In keeping with Ray's wishes following cremation arrangements offered through Heritage Cremation Society of Louisville, a memorial service will be held on October 17, 2020 at 2 PM at Sandy Valley Baptist Temple in Magnolia, Ohio, with Pastor J. Crawford officiating. In lieu of flowers, cards can be directed to the family. A special thank you to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio, for all the wonderful care that was given to not only to Ray but to the entire family. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Sandy Valley Baptist Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved