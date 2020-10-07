Raymond L. Painter, Sr.
went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020, at the Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia at the age of 68. He was born on November 23, 1951, to the Late Darl and Thelma Painter. Ray was a talented musician which he used to touch many hearts. Ray worked many years at Ohio Roll Grinding before finding his true passion in over the road truck driving.
Ray is survived by his loving wife and caretaker of many years, Teresa (Terrie) Painter; siblings, Keith (Debbie) Painter and Darlene Malone; sons, Michael (Vanessa) and Raymond, Jr.; grandchildren: Emily, Justin, Ariana and Lucas and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a special brother-in-law, James Malone.
In keeping with Ray's wishes following cremation arrangements offered through Heritage Cremation Society of Louisville, a memorial service will be held on October 17, 2020 at 2 PM at Sandy Valley Baptist Temple in Magnolia, Ohio, with Pastor J. Crawford officiating. In lieu of flowers, cards can be directed to the family. A special thank you to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio, for all the wonderful care that was given to not only to Ray but to the entire family. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770