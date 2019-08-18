|
|
Rev. Raymond L. Tucker
Age 75, of North Canton, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 4, 1944 in Cambridge, OH, a son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Howard) Tucker, and had been a Canton resident since 1974. He was a 1962 graduate of Warren Harding High School, a 1967 graduate of Youngstown University, graduate of Boston University School of Theology, with a Masters Degree in Theology, a Doctor of Divinity from Boston University, and two years at Case-Western Reserve for Pastoral Counseling. He was a student Pastor of Farmdale Methodist Church from 1964-66, Associate Pastor of Poland United Methodist Church 1966-67, Professional Intern at Lunenburg United Methodist Parish 1968-69, Associate Pastor Maple Heights United Methodist 1972-73, Beverly United Methodist Church, Beverly, OH 1973-74; Associate Director of East Ohio Conference Council of Ministries with Youth Ministry Discipleship 1974-81; Senior Pastor of Simpson United Methodist Church 1981-97, when he retired from the East Ohio Conference. He was Director of Pastoral Care at Reed Funeral Home 1997-07 after becoming a Licensed Funeral Director in 1997, and was Pastor of Lowell Church during that time. He had been ordained a Deacon in the United Methodist Church and an Elder in 1970. Ray had a radio show on WTOF for 10 years called Faith for Today. His Masonic memberships included William McKinley Lodge #431, F. & A.M., which he served as Master in 1999-2000, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton, and all York Rite Bodies; also Plain Township Rotary Club, which he served as President and was a Paul Harris Fellow; President of Plain Local Instrumental Patrons Assoc; President of Pride in Plain; served on the Strategic Planning Commission for Plain Local Schools; Chairperson of the Sub-Committee for Planning the new high school; and Chairman of Buckeye Council BSA. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Corbin Tucker.
Survived by his wife, Diane E. (Kepner) Tucker, whom he married June 11, 1966, and they have known each other all their lives; one daughter and two sons, Gretchen Tucker-See, Scott A. Tucker, and Mark A. (Susan) Tucker; five grandchildren: Antonio, Derek, Hannah, Grace, and Brooklyn.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Simpson United Methodist Church with Pastor Ivy Smith and Rev. Anita Raeburn, Eulogist, officiating. Inurnment will be in North Lawn Mausoleum. Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home and Wednesday 10-11 a.m. at the church before the service. Memorials to honor Ray, may be made to , in memory of Corbin Tucker, Team Corbin, Northern Ohio Chapter, 6111 Oak Tree Blvd., S Suite, Independence, OH 44131
Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019