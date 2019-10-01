Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
RAYMOND NEAL MALCOLM


1933 - 2019
RAYMOND NEAL MALCOLM Obituary
Raymond Neal Malcolm

age 86, of Hartville, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on May 2, 1933 to the late Alexander Gordon and Grace (Pfeiffer) Malcolm and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He served in the Army 101st Airborne Division. He was owner and President of The Malcolm Insurance Group and he was also an active real estate developer in Stark County. Ray was actively involved in many organizations including Plain Local School's Foundation, Canton Symphony Orchestra, NEOMED. He was a member of Congress Lake Club and Church of the Covenant for many years.

His is survived by his wife of 64 years Olga; sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Christine Malcolm, Stephen and Denise Malcolm; grandchildren: Valentina Malcolm, Alex, Jenn and Nicole Malcolm; siblings: Virginia Reed, Donald (Mary Ellen) Malcolm; sister-in-law, Mary Kramarenko. Preceded in death by brothers, Russell and Richard.

Calling hours are Friday 4-6:30 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. A Memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Arnold 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019
