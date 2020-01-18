Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Pierce Obituary
Raymond Pierce

age 83, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Generations Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Raymond was born and raised in Lancaster, Ohio. His wife Norma and him were long time residents of Canton and Bolivar. In his early years, he joined the US Army and fought in Desert Storm, before retiring as an Army veteran. Raymond also worked for Timken Steel for 30 years before retiring as a steel worker and Straddle driver. In his free time, he enjoyed visiting Florida, playing golf and visiting the local casinos.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Constance DeWire-Pierce. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Norma Pierce; sons, Curtis (Angie) Pierce, Christopher (Frances) Pierce; brother, Lee Pierce; grandchildren, Adam, Tyler, Josh, Jacob, Jeremy and Raymond Pierce.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be held one hour prior from 10-11am. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -