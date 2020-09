Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond Rice



79 of Carrollton passed away Aug. 13, 2020. He was a 1959 Canton South Graduate, former Dyneer Employee, a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Sherrodsville and an avid hunter.



He is survived by sons Rick of Bolivar and Ron (deceased Sept. 1, 2020) of Canton.



There will not be any services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store