Raymond Robert Fisher
age 72 of Jackson Twp., son of Edna (Pratt) Fisher and Quentin Fisher Sr. passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 19, 1947.
In addition to his parents, he had lost his brother, Quentin Fisher Jr. and his foster mother, Mary Wendorf. He is survived by his husband of 43 years, Andrew G. Anderson, his brother and wife, Jon and Jo Fisher and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Orrville High School and Kent State University. He taught Mathematics in the Canton City School System for 35 years and was an Adjunct Professor at Stark State College. He retired after 45 years from Canton's Early College Academy at Souers. He found great pleasure in helping students become successful.
He was a co-founder of the Emmanuel Fellowship Church of Akron.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 8101 Manchester Ave NW, Canal Fulton, OH 44614. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home, 5850 Wales Ave NW, Massillon from 11am to Noon. A memorial service will follow at Noon with Rev. Glen Shedlock officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. A special Thank You to Crossroads Hospice and the Laurels of Massillon for all the wonderful care they gave Ray. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
