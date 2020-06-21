Raymond Robert Fisher
1947 - 2020
Raymond Robert Fisher

age 72 of Jackson Twp., son of Edna (Pratt) Fisher and Quentin Fisher Sr. passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 19, 1947.

In addition to his parents, he had lost his brother, Quentin Fisher Jr. and his foster mother, Mary Wendorf. He is survived by his husband of 43 years, Andrew G. Anderson, his brother and wife, Jon and Jo Fisher and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a graduate of Orrville High School and Kent State University. He taught Mathematics in the Canton City School System for 35 years and was an Adjunct Professor at Stark State College. He retired after 45 years from Canton's Early College Academy at Souers. He found great pleasure in helping students become successful.

He was a co-founder of the Emmanuel Fellowship Church of Akron.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 8101 Manchester Ave NW, Canal Fulton, OH 44614. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home, 5850 Wales Ave NW, Massillon from 11am to Noon. A memorial service will follow at Noon with Rev. Glen Shedlock officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. A special Thank You to Crossroads Hospice and the Laurels of Massillon for all the wonderful care they gave Ray.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services
JUN
24
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Jackson Chapel
