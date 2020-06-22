Or Copy this URL to Share

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home, 5850 Wales Ave NW, Massillon from 11am to Noon. A memorial service will follow at Noon with Rev. Glen Shedlock officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. A special Thank You to Crossroads Hospice and the Laurels of Massillon for all the wonderful care they gave Ray. Condolences to the family may be made at



