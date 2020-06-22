Raymond Robert Fisher
Raymond Robert Fisher

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home, 5850 Wales Ave NW, Massillon from 11am to Noon. A memorial service will follow at Noon with Rev. Glen Shedlock officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. A special Thank You to Crossroads Hospice and the Laurels of Massillon for all the wonderful care they gave Ray. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148

Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.
