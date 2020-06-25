Raymond S.C. Blackmore
age 85, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born in Washington Court House, Ohio to the late Samuel and Jesse (Simpkins) Blackmore. Raymond was an Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War. He had a passion for the library, reading and for collectibles. He was a member and past treasurer of Friends of North Canton Public Library.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his sisters, Janet Baxter and Donna Hutchinson and stepdaughter, Julie Musgrove. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen Blackmore; sons, Stephen (Kimberly) Blackmore, Steven Musgrove and John (Michell) Blackmore; grandchildren, Christan, Brandan and Tyler.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW. with Rev. Nancy Conley officiating.
In lieu of Flowers memorials may be made in Raymond's name to the North Canton Library 185 North Main St., North Canton, OH 44720. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
age 85, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born in Washington Court House, Ohio to the late Samuel and Jesse (Simpkins) Blackmore. Raymond was an Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War. He had a passion for the library, reading and for collectibles. He was a member and past treasurer of Friends of North Canton Public Library.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his sisters, Janet Baxter and Donna Hutchinson and stepdaughter, Julie Musgrove. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen Blackmore; sons, Stephen (Kimberly) Blackmore, Steven Musgrove and John (Michell) Blackmore; grandchildren, Christan, Brandan and Tyler.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW. with Rev. Nancy Conley officiating.
In lieu of Flowers memorials may be made in Raymond's name to the North Canton Library 185 North Main St., North Canton, OH 44720. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.