Raymond Verne Ruwadi
95, of Massillon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, March 13th 2019. Born in Massillon, Dec. 24, 1923, a son to the late Frederick R. and Cota M. (Moullin) Ruwadi, Ray graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1942. He is an honorably discharged Army veteran of World War II, having served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater from 1943-'46 with the 322nd Engineer Squadron, 91st Air Service Group. A life-long member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Ray served as a Sunday school teacher and member of the consistory. His professional pursuits included more than 25 years at the former Peoples Merchants Bank and then retiring from the Stark County Personal Property Tax Office. He served for several years as treasurer of the Massillon Public Library and Museum; was a past president of the Massillon Rotary and Kiwanis Club, and was instrumental in founding the Key Club at Jackson High School.
Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mitzi (Martin) Ruwadi; Ray is survived by his son, Douglas (Donna) Ruwadi; daughter, Debra (Kevin) Nash and son, David (Jean) Ruwadi; step daughters, Christine (Michael) Takerian and Corinne DeWalt; grandsons, Brian (Tiffany) Ruwadi, Michael Flory, David (Slyrika) Ruwadi, Rick and Paul Marshall; granddaughters, Allison (Joseph) Walton and Angela (Jeffrey) Adams; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Massillon Cemetery. The family will receive condolences on Monday evening, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. They have also suggested memorial contributions made in care of Crossroads Hospice or Jackson Parks. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2019