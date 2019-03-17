Home

Raymond Verne Ruwadi

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Massillon Cemetery. The family will receive condolences on Monday evening, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. They have also suggested memorial contributions made in care of Crossroads Hospice or Jackson Parks. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.



Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
