Reattia J. McMasters
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reattia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reattia J. McMasters

Together Again

60, of Canton, passed away Thursday, May 21st, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Born in Canton, on October 27, 1959, a daughter of the late Chester and Sarah Jane (Hopkins) Francis, also preceded in death by husband, Ronald McMasters, passed away in 2017; son, Ronnie McMasters; brother, Chester Manuel Francis; and nephew, Jonathan Toth. An avid camper, Reattia was full of life, she loved her children and her grandchildren.

Survived by daughter, Violet (Teddy Jr.) Oliver; son, Chester McMasters, all of Canton; sister, Tammy (Joe) Jays, of Okeechobee; brother, Lewis (Dawn) Francis, of East Canton; grandchildren, Mickenzie, Alexis, Hayley, Edwin, SarahJane; uncle, George (Patsy) Hopkins; nieces, Reattia (Trevon Watson) Francis, Jennifer McMasters; nephews, Bryan (Kayla) Francis, Jared (Ashlee) Francis, Donald (Martha George) McMasters Jr; along with many other nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services, also on Tuesday in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. You may add your condolences on our website:

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved