Reattia J. McMastersTogether Again60, of Canton, passed away Thursday, May 21st, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Born in Canton, on October 27, 1959, a daughter of the late Chester and Sarah Jane (Hopkins) Francis, also preceded in death by husband, Ronald McMasters, passed away in 2017; son, Ronnie McMasters; brother, Chester Manuel Francis; and nephew, Jonathan Toth. An avid camper, Reattia was full of life, she loved her children and her grandchildren.Survived by daughter, Violet (Teddy Jr.) Oliver; son, Chester McMasters, all of Canton; sister, Tammy (Joe) Jays, of Okeechobee; brother, Lewis (Dawn) Francis, of East Canton; grandchildren, Mickenzie, Alexis, Hayley, Edwin, SarahJane; uncle, George (Patsy) Hopkins; nieces, Reattia (Trevon Watson) Francis, Jennifer McMasters; nephews, Bryan (Kayla) Francis, Jared (Ashlee) Francis, Donald (Martha George) McMasters Jr; along with many other nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services, also on Tuesday in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville.