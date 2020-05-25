Reattia
McMasters
60, of Canton, passed away Thursday, May 21st, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th in the Waltner - SIMCHAK Funeral Home. Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services, also on Tuesday in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. You may add your condolences on our website:
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned
Since 1917
330-455-0293
McMasters
60, of Canton, passed away Thursday, May 21st, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th in the Waltner - SIMCHAK Funeral Home. Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services, also on Tuesday in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. You may add your condolences on our website:
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned
Since 1917
330-455-0293
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.