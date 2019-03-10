Home

REBA I. NIMON


Age 91, of East Canton, passed away Friday March 8, 2019 in Altercare of Louisville. She was born June 27, 1927 in Louisville, OH to the late Carl and Gladys (Kauffman) Brumbaugh. Reba was a Louisville and East Canton resident most of her life and was a caregiver for many children throughout the communities. She was the oldest member of Mapleton United Methodist Church where she had been active with the choir.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Nimon in 1991; three sisters, Opal Steiner, Joyce Fethers and Ruth Flagler; two brothers, Robert and Edward Brumbaugh. Reba is survived by two sons, John Nimon and Edward (Mary Ellen) Nimon; one daughter, Linda "Sis" (David) Rich; six grandchildren, Shawn David Rich, Ayden Ryan Rich, Allysin Fay Rich, Dylan Czech, Greyson Rich and Cali Touchton; one sister, Linda (Dennis) Phillips.

Funeral services will be Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be received Tuesday 5-8pm. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019
