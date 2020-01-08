|
Rebecca "Becky" Gillespie
age 72 of Massillon, passed away in Canton on January 6, 2020. Becky was born on March 21, 1947 to Harold and Edith Lewis in Massillon. She made caring for her husband and her family her life's mission. Becky was an amazing cook and could taste something once and recreate it even better in her kitchen. She had a natural ability to befriend anyone. She enjoyed taking day trips to Amish Country and spending time outdoors. She enjoyed taking care of her high school sweetheart and loving husband of over 50 Years, and her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her four-legged friends, Buddy and Pal. She is preceded by her parents; and her best friend, Frances Koch.
She is survived by her loving husband, Theodore Gillespie; thoughtful children: Theodore "Teddy" (Jen) Gillespie, and Ann (Paul) Papas; caring best friend, Marie Glossen; and beloved grandchildren: Spiro Papas, Theo Papas, Emily Gillespie, Teddy Gillepie, Michael Gillespie, Carly Gillespie, Hannah Wingerter, and Luke Wingerter.
Friends and family may call on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at Massillon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Becky and her family request you do an act of kindness for another.
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 8, 2020