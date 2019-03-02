The Repository Obituaries
1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rebecca Graden Obituary
Rebecca Graden 1951-2019

"Together Again"

age 67 of Massillon, went home to be with the LORD on February 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Portsmouth on June 4, 1951; a daughter of the late Robert and Carol Rice. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Jeopardy, and cooking.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her Husband Kenneth Graden, her parents, sister Verna Jones, and grandson Jordan Graden. She is survived by her sister Sue Rice and Jayne (Bob Otto) Rice; sons John "Bubba" Graden, Kenneth (Brenda) Graden II, and (SFC Retired) Robert (Shawnna) Wornstaff; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

Services have already been held.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2019
