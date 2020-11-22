1/
Rebecca Jean (Kull) Shupe
Rebecca Jean (Kull) Shupe

(age 95) entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Mitchell) Kull on January 22, 1925 in Uhrichsville, Ohio. Rebecca's family moved from Uhrichsville, Ohio to Canal Fulton and she graduated from Canal Fulton High School, class of 1943. Her siblings have all preceded her in death but all have lived to enjoy long lives, Rhea Jane Dent, Jack "Diz" Kull, Lewis Kull, Charles "Chuck" Kull and Mary Ann Capaldi. Rebecca married Hayden Roy Shupe in 1951. They had two sons together, Hayden Jeffrey and David Eric Shupe. Her husband Hayden passed away in June of 1965. Rebecca was a member of Christ United Presbyterian Church of Canton, Ohio

Rebecca is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Hayden Jeffrey and Kathy Shupe of Richfield; David Eric Shupe of Canton; granddaughters, Dr. Samantha O' Leary (Patrick) of Nashville, Tenn. and Stephanie Shupe of Richfield, Ohio, and great-granddaughters, Allyssa and Leanna O'Leary, both of Nashville.

Rebecca requested cremation. There will be a planned graveside service in Forest Hill Cemetery in the spring of 2021. Her family thanks the staff at Hanover House Nursing care facility for their care for "Grandma" since 2007.

Arnold Canton 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
