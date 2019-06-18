Home

Rebecca Jo "Becky" Hostetler

Rebecca Jo "Becky" Hostetler Obituary
Rebecca Jo "Becky" Hostetler

Age 65, of Canton, passed on peacefully in her home on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born September 1, 1953 in Canton, Ohio to the late Richard and Joann (Rush) Neumann. Becky was a graduate of GlenOak High School where she completed secretarial school. She was fond of angels, and loved reading mysteries.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles "Chuck" Hostetler; daughter, Chrissy (Randy) Johnson; son, Kenneth Hostetler; grandchildren, Matthew Cook and Venetia (Nate) Bohn; great-grandsons, Bentley and Grayson; sisters, Debby (Greg) Hamilton and Tami Neumann; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park Mausoleum. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019
