age 65 of North Canton, passed away October 21, 2020 after fighting a 3-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was adopted at age 4 months by the late L. James and Dorotha E. Smith. She grew up in Massillon, OH and graduated from Washington High School in 1973. Becky graduated from the Practical Nurse program of Canton City Schools in 1975 as an LPN and Stark State in 1996 as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant. She worked at Aultman Hospital and The North Canton Medical Foundation as an LPN and as a COTA at Stark County Educational Service Center for 23 years. She loved sunflowers and enjoyed walking, biking, sewing, making cards, reading, and recently camping with Bruce in their travel trailer.
Becky is survived by her loving husband, Bruce of 45 years; her daughter, Erin (Mike) Gilpin; sons, Ryan (Jess) and Scot (Betsy); and seven grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service with limited seating due to gathering restrictions will be held at Rivertree Lake Church on November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. preceded by a time of visiting from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. A private burial will take place at the Wilderness Center Foxfield Nature Preserve in Wilmot. Becky asks that you please "dress casual" - no suits and ties or fancy dresses. Becky would like to thank all her friends and family for helping her through this journey and a special thanks to Dr. Maria Young, Dr. Shruti Trehan, and Jeremy Cline, PTA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rivertree Lake Church 2201 Lake Center St NW, Uniontown, OH 44685 (online: rivertreelake.com/give
) or to the Little Pink Ribbon Girl Foundation P.O. Box 36788, Canton, OH 44735 (online: littlepinkribbongirl.org
click Donate). Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com
