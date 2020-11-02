Rebecca L. (Smith) Conery
A Celebration of Life service with limited seating due to gathering restrictions will be held at Rivertree Lake Church on November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. preceded by a time of visiting from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. A private burial will take place at the Wilderness Center Foxfield Nature Preserve in Wilmot.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rivertree Lake Church 2201 Lake Center St NW, Uniontown, OH 44685 (online: rivertreelake.com/give
) or to the Little Pink Ribbon Girl Foundation, P.O. Box 36788, Canton, OH 44735 (online: littlepinkribbongirl.org
click Donate). Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770