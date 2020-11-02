1/
REBECCA L. SMITH CONERY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share REBECCA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca L. (Smith) Conery

A Celebration of Life service with limited seating due to gathering restrictions will be held at Rivertree Lake Church on November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. preceded by a time of visiting from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. A private burial will take place at the Wilderness Center Foxfield Nature Preserve in Wilmot.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rivertree Lake Church 2201 Lake Center St NW, Uniontown, OH 44685 (online: rivertreelake.com/give) or to the Little Pink Ribbon Girl Foundation, P.O. Box 36788, Canton, OH 44735 (online: littlepinkribbongirl.org click Donate). Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremation

society.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Rivertree Lake Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Rivertree Lake Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 1, 2020
Our sincerest sympathy to Becky's family . Becky was a genuinely kind, loving person and a true blessing to the world.
Jeff and Pam Marchand and family.
Neighbor
November 1, 2020
I was in Occupational Therapy school with Becky, she was a great girl...Julian Gang
Julian Gang
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved