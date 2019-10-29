|
Rebecca Otto
age 72, of Altercare of Louisville, passed away Friday October 25, 2019.
Her family tree includes grandparents, Ted and Helen Williams; parents, Richard Graham and Gladys (Clinton) Liber; brother, Richard (Debbie) Graham; children, nieces and nephews Michele, Teresa, Stacy, Riki, Chris, Darrin and Travis.
Calling hours are Wednesday 1-2 PM and a tribute will begin at 2 PM all at Arnold Funeral Home Canton. Her final resting place is Sunset Hills Burial Park.
Arnold 330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2019