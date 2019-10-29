Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
REBECCA OTTO

REBECCA OTTO Obituary
Rebecca Otto

age 72, of Altercare of Louisville, passed away Friday October 25, 2019.

Her family tree includes grandparents, Ted and Helen Williams; parents, Richard Graham and Gladys (Clinton) Liber; brother, Richard (Debbie) Graham; children, nieces and nephews Michele, Teresa, Stacy, Riki, Chris, Darrin and Travis.

Calling hours are Wednesday 1-2 PM and a tribute will begin at 2 PM all at Arnold Funeral Home Canton. Her final resting place is Sunset Hills Burial Park.

Arnold 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2019
