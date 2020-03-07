Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map

Rebecca S. Audi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca S. Audi Obituary
Rebecca S. Audi

Age 54 of North Canton, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born in North Canton to the late Philip and Effie (Thomas) Audi. Rebecca was an avid gardener; she could bring any plant back to life. She also enjoyed crafting; creating one of a kind pieces and cooking for her family. She kept the family recipes and traditions alive hosting large family meals. She was a lifelong music lover with the heart of a singer. She had the soul of a nurturer and found a way to help any person or animal that was in need. She grew up at the skating rink and introduced it to her children and grandchildren. Her greatest love in life was being a mother and grandmother, making sure we all knew we were loved and could be anything in this world.

She is survived by her children, Effie Audi of Canton, Emily Milburn of Navarre, Philip Wyant of Canton; two grandchildren, Victor and Savannah Weber of Canton; sisters, Mary Audi of Massillon and Noelle Audi-Miller of Navarre. We love you Mom and know you are our guardian angel now.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, March 10th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home in Canton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the United Way of Greater Stark County.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -