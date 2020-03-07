|
Rebecca S. Audi
Age 54 of North Canton, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born in North Canton to the late Philip and Effie (Thomas) Audi. Rebecca was an avid gardener; she could bring any plant back to life. She also enjoyed crafting; creating one of a kind pieces and cooking for her family. She kept the family recipes and traditions alive hosting large family meals. She was a lifelong music lover with the heart of a singer. She had the soul of a nurturer and found a way to help any person or animal that was in need. She grew up at the skating rink and introduced it to her children and grandchildren. Her greatest love in life was being a mother and grandmother, making sure we all knew we were loved and could be anything in this world.
She is survived by her children, Effie Audi of Canton, Emily Milburn of Navarre, Philip Wyant of Canton; two grandchildren, Victor and Savannah Weber of Canton; sisters, Mary Audi of Massillon and Noelle Audi-Miller of Navarre. We love you Mom and know you are our guardian angel now.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, March 10th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home in Canton. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the United Way of Greater Stark County.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2020