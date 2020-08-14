1/1
REINNA ELAINE HOLMES COLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share REINNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reinna Elaine (Holmes) Cole

of Massillon, Ohio passed peacefully in her home on August 12, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Denver, CO, to the late Harold "Buck" Holmes and Reinna "Peg" (Foster) Holmes. Reinna graduated from Washington High School in 1950. She was a majorette and a life long music lover. Reinna loved to crochet and sew. She crocheted lap blankets and quilted adult bibs for hospice. In her younger years, Reinna loved fishing and could clean fish and turtle with the best of them. She was an amazing cook and famous for her Waldorf Salad and layered Red Cake.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Double and Emily Kelby. Reinna leaves behind her children, Robert Lynn and Kathy Policy, Vicki (Terry) Horvath, Ronald Lynn and D'Anne Olson, Raymond (Cindy) Lynn, Richard Lynn, and Rodney Lynn and Miriam Malterer, fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren (with two on the way), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes there will be no services. Please leave condolences at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved