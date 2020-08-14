Reinna Elaine (Holmes) Cole
of Massillon, Ohio passed peacefully in her home on August 12, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Denver, CO, to the late Harold "Buck" Holmes and Reinna "Peg" (Foster) Holmes. Reinna graduated from Washington High School in 1950. She was a majorette and a life long music lover. Reinna loved to crochet and sew. She crocheted lap blankets and quilted adult bibs for hospice. In her younger years, Reinna loved fishing and could clean fish and turtle with the best of them. She was an amazing cook and famous for her Waldorf Salad and layered Red Cake.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Double and Emily Kelby. Reinna leaves behind her children, Robert Lynn and Kathy Policy, Vicki (Terry) Horvath, Ronald Lynn and D'Anne Olson, Raymond (Cindy) Lynn, Richard Lynn, and Rodney Lynn and Miriam Malterer, fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren (with two on the way), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes there will be no services. Please leave condolences at: www.heitger.com
