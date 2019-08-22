|
Remo Capestrain
age 87 of Canton, OH passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1932 in Gioriano Valli, Italy to the late Octavio and Maria (Yiarossi) Capestrani. He was a self-employed concrete contractor.
In addition to his parents, Remo is preceded in death by his wife, Mimi Capestrain, and daughter Helen Capestrain. He is survived by his sons David (Audrey) and Daniel Capestrain, grandchildren Gabriella and Anthony Capestrain, and many family members in Italy.
There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019