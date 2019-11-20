|
|
Renaa Laverne Andrews
born July 6, 1966, Canton, Ohio. Renaa Laverne Andrews made her transformation and accepted her wings on Saturday, November, 16, 2019. Renaa is the loving and dedicated mother of two sons, Phoenix Revaa Andrews and Ronaldo Ray Siler. Renaa, hobbies and interest are cooking, reading books, crossword puzzles and shopping. Renaa loved sports, the Cleveland Browns Football Team, and especially loved to watch proudly, her sons, Ray playing football and Phoenix playing baseball and her nephews who play professional basketball. Renaa graduated from Canton McKinley High School and was employed with Key Bank for 26 years. Renaa was preceded in death by her parents, mother, Arvenia Laverne Andrews; father, James Harrison Andrews; grandmothers, Willie Mae Andrews and Anne Laura Griffin; grandfathers, Carlton Rasper Andrews and Robert Griffin.
Renaa is Survived by her two sons, Ronaldo R. Siler and Phoenix R. Andrews, both of Canton, Ohio; Siblings, Pamala J. (Rodney) Davis of Virginia Beach Va., Kathy L. Andrews and Meagan Sdl. Andrews, both of Canton, Ohio and Kenneth A. Andrews of London, England and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 221 Maple St., Waynesburg, Ohio 44688 from 10 am to 11 am with a Home Going service to follow at 11 am, with Rev. Rickey Lee Peterson Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019