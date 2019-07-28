The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
RENEE E. GALLAGHER


1970 - 2019
RENEE E. GALLAGHER Obituary
Renee E.

Gallagher

age 49 of Canton, passed away on July 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Massillon on February 15, 1970 to Helen

and the late Richard Gerhard.

She married Michael

Gallagher on May 7, 1994.

A Celebration of Renee's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Reverend Jeremy S. McGraw officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019
