Renee E.
Gallagher
age 49 of Canton, passed away on July 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Massillon on February 15, 1970 to Helen
and the late Richard Gerhard.
She married Michael
Gallagher on May 7, 1994.
A Celebration of Renee's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Reverend Jeremy S. McGraw officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stark County Humane Society.
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019