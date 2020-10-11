1/1
RENEE E. HENTSCH
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RENEE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renee E. Hentsch

age 61, of Canton, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born in Canton on August 1, 1959, to Louis and Patricia Hentsch. Those who knew Renee understood that although she was born with Down Syndrome, Renee lived a very active and satisfying life. She was a Special Olympics Gold Medalist in Swimming and Track and Field. Renee was also recognized as an Artist of the Month and the creator of "Mr. Pickle." She worked many years at the Whippledale Workshop and was recognized as Employee of the Month. She will be remembered for her fun-loving personality and her ability to inspire others with her unconditional love.

Renee is preceded in death by her father, Louis D. Hentsch; grandparents, Leo and Hazel Wymer, Louis and Mary Hentsch. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Hentsch; brother, Louis II (Rebecca) Hentsch; niece, Kelsey (Edward) Scott; nephews, Tyler Hentsch and Ryan (Jenna) Hentsch; great-nephew, Emerson; great-niece, Penelope. A special thank you to her cousin Nancy and her many other cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Renee's name to the Akron-Canton Food Bank (350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307-2234). Private services and burial will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved