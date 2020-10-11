Renee E. Hentsch



age 61, of Canton, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born in Canton on August 1, 1959, to Louis and Patricia Hentsch. Those who knew Renee understood that although she was born with Down Syndrome, Renee lived a very active and satisfying life. She was a Special Olympics Gold Medalist in Swimming and Track and Field. Renee was also recognized as an Artist of the Month and the creator of "Mr. Pickle." She worked many years at the Whippledale Workshop and was recognized as Employee of the Month. She will be remembered for her fun-loving personality and her ability to inspire others with her unconditional love.



Renee is preceded in death by her father, Louis D. Hentsch; grandparents, Leo and Hazel Wymer, Louis and Mary Hentsch. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Hentsch; brother, Louis II (Rebecca) Hentsch; niece, Kelsey (Edward) Scott; nephews, Tyler Hentsch and Ryan (Jenna) Hentsch; great-nephew, Emerson; great-niece, Penelope. A special thank you to her cousin Nancy and her many other cousins and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Renee's name to the Akron-Canton Food Bank (350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307-2234). Private services and burial will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



