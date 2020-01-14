|
|
Renee E. Rogers
Age 55, of Canton passed away Saturday Jan. 11, 2020 in her home. She was born March 19, 1964 in Canton to Gary and Sheila (Pollock) Rogers. Renee was a 1982 graduate of Canton South High School where she was a proud member of the Wildcat Marching Band. She was employed by Aultman Hospital for 14 years and was formerly employed by Nationwide Insurance for 23 years. She loved all animals including her two cats, "Mittens" and "Chubs", and her dog, "Boomer"; she cared for all the neighborhood and stray cats. Renee enjoyed music of the 70's, 80's and country music. She loved dancing, traveling, bonfires and sitting on her swing in her beach garage. Renee always dreamed of spending her retirement years at the ocean.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gary Rogers; step father, Peter Tinus; grandparents, William and Norma Shaheen. Renee is survived by her twin daughters, Marissa and Alyssa Rogers; her mother, Sheila Tinus; brother, Mike Tinus, many extended family members and good friends.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020