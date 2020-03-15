|
|
Renee Patrice Russell
42, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hear the Word Church, 2130 31st. St. NW Canton, Ohio 44709 from 10 am to 11 am with services to follow at 11 am with Pastor Victor Moore officiating. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read full obituary notice and to sign the online guestbook
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020