Rennard "Renny" Patterson
age 77, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born July 27, 1942 in Dennison, Ohio, a son of Hazel (Rainsberger) Patterson and the late Earl Patterson, and resided in the Sandy Valley area most of his life. Renny was a 1960 graduate of Canton South High School. He retired in 2000 from AEP, after 39 years service, where he was a line supervisor. Renny was a member of Shepherd of The Valley Lutheran Church and AEP Veterans. He has been very active doing woodworking, plumbing, electrical work, and restoration for family, friends, and at his church.
In addition to his mother, Renny is survived by his wife, A. Kathleen (Ickes) Patterson, with whom he celebrated their 57th Wedding Anniversary on August 4th; two sons, Shaun (Troy) Patterson, and Shane (Robin) Patterson; one grandson and one great-granddaughter, Myles (Claudia) Patterson and their daughter, Lenia; three sisters and one brother, Barbara (Bill) Goodwill, Dena (Mike) Reidl, Donna (Danny) Smith, and Dave (Sherry) Patterson.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 4796 Crossroads Road NE, Sandyville, OH 44671, with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating. Interment will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church 12-1 p.m. Thursday before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Renny's name may be made to Shepherd of The Valley Lutheran Church, PO Box 40, Sandyville, OH 44671. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Jan. 21, 2020