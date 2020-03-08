|
|
Reva F. (Randolph) Casto
91, of Massillon, Ohio. passed away peacefully at Belden Village Healthcare, Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Reva was born at home on July 21,1928 in Gay, W.Va. to the late Ezra "Ted" and Velma (Morris) Randolph. She was a graduate of Ripley High School Class of 1946. Reva married the love of her life, Dillon Casto and spent 33 wonderful years together before his passing. She was a devout Christian that loved her Lord and Savior Jesus and attended both Ripley Tabernacle and the Massillon Baptist Temple where she was involved with the Sunday school classes for Toddlers 3. Besides raising her own family Reva took care of her mother Velma and father Ezra in the days when their health had declined. Reva enjoyed visiting and taking rides in the country as well as holidays and gatherings with her family.
Reva is survived by her three children; daughter, Dianne (David) Cummings of Fort Worth,Texas, daughter, Sandra (Wayne) Hathaway of Canton, Ohio, and son, Dean Casto of Fairfield, Ohio and her sister, Deloris Kelly of Ripley, W.Va. Reva's grandchildren were Geraldine, Robin, Scott, Richard, Chad, Divina, Danette, David C., Steven, Wayne, James, David W., William, Victoria, Brian and Alex and many great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Reva was preceded in death by her children, Karen Carpenter and Jimmy Casto; siblings, Eldon Randolph, Evelyn Starcher and Dwight Randolph and her grandsons, Steven Hartleben and James "Jimmy" Walters. Reva's family would like to express their profound gratitude to the wonderful staff members of both Belden Village Healthcare and Crossroads Hospice organizations for the amazing care that she was afforded.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9th from 2-4 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday at Waybright Funeral Home, 511 Church Street, S. in Ripley, W.Va. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. and burial to take place at Casto Cemetery in Ripley, W.Va.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Waybright Funeral Home
304-372-2881
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020