1/1
Rex K. Thompson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rex K. Thompson

Age 81, of Minerva, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born May 28, 1939 in Oneida to Carl and Mary (Stenger) Thompson. He retired from Malvern Local Schools where he taught 6th grade and outdoor education for over 25 years. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1957, received his Bachelor's in Education from the University of Akron and his Master's in Education from Walsh University. He is a US Navy Veteran and a member of the Ohio Education Association and was an avid golfer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Paula (Biggins) Thompson with whom he would have been married 59 years on Nov. 11; two daughters, Carla (Daniel) Painter of Malvern, Kelly (Daniel) McNeil of Malvern; four grandchildren, Darcy (Shaun) Pearce, Lauren (Andrew) Grubbs, Chelsea and Rachel McNeil; four great-grandchildren, Lillian, Leo, Maxwell and Carson. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Willis, Mary Wackerly and a brother, Robert Thompson.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care or the Education Dept. at Walsh University. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
November 3, 2020
You will be missed. You were such an amazing person ❤ You were a Great Uncle among many other great things ❤ Heather and I will always be grateful for you and Aunt Paula ❤ You will have a special place in our hearts forever
Shannon Campbell
Family
November 3, 2020
Sorry for your family loss.
Dave DiLauro
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
Rex always had a great sense of humor. Always a joy to work with him. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Joni (Chiurco) Somers
November 3, 2020
A great man gone to soon fly high our condolences from the Lama family
Craig Lama
Student
November 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. I was fortunate to work with Rex; and my children have him as a teacher. He was a great guy who touched a lot of lives. May you find comfort in your memories.
Sandy Moeglin
Coworker
November 3, 2020
Mr. Thompson was a very nice and fun teacher. Always very helpful. May be rest in peace.
Dale Smith
Friend
November 3, 2020
May God comfort you thru this sad time. Rex was a really nice guy.
Lucy Ferguson Ogden
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
We are thinking and praying for you and your family. Lauren has shared many wonderful memories of this man with us. He will be truly missed. God bless and keep him.
Molly Grubbs
Family
November 3, 2020
Carla and family,

You have Scott and I's deepest sympathy. He lived a wonderful life and you have amazon memories. Great guy!!
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved