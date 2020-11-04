Rex K. Thompson
Age 81, of Minerva, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born May 28, 1939 in Oneida to Carl and Mary (Stenger) Thompson. He retired from Malvern Local Schools where he taught 6th grade and outdoor education for over 25 years. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1957, received his Bachelor's in Education from the University of Akron and his Master's in Education from Walsh University. He is a US Navy Veteran and a member of the Ohio Education Association and was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Paula (Biggins) Thompson with whom he would have been married 59 years on Nov. 11; two daughters, Carla (Daniel) Painter of Malvern, Kelly (Daniel) McNeil of Malvern; four grandchildren, Darcy (Shaun) Pearce, Lauren (Andrew) Grubbs, Chelsea and Rachel McNeil; four great-grandchildren, Lillian, Leo, Maxwell and Carson. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Willis, Mary Wackerly and a brother, Robert Thompson.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care or the Education Dept. at Walsh University. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
