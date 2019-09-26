Home

RHODORA TAFFY DOWLING BALOUGH


1925 - 2019
RHODORA TAFFY DOWLING BALOUGH Obituary
Rhodora "Taffy" Dowling Balough

daughter of the late Frank D. and Rhodora Dowling was born June 7, 1925 in New Orleans, LA and passed away September 24, 2019 in Massillon, Ohio. She was united in holy matrimony to Charles (Chuck) Balough, Jr. in December of 1948. This union was blessed with three children. Charles preceded her in death on August 19, 2001. Mrs. Balough cherished her brief career as a Pan American flight attendant flying routes in Central and South America and her life-long role as loving mother. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Charles Balough III of Philomath OR, William D Balough of New Orleans LA, and Bruce D Balough of North Canton OH, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Saturday from 12-2 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 2 p.m. with Father Edward Beneleit officiating. Private burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 26, 2019
